Was Meghan McCain Really Miserable During Her Time At The View?

Meghan McCain announced her somewhat surprising departure from "The View" on July 1 when she candidly told her co-hosts and viewers that she was serving out her final season and would not be back in August. McCain said it was "not an easy decision" and noted "it took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer" as well as discussions with her nearest and dearest. She added, "On a professional note, this show is one of the hands-down greatest most exhilarating most wonderful privileges of my entire life."

It's also been confirmed that it was very much McCain's decision to step away, which ABC echoed in a statement which claimed she "recently came to [them] with her decision to depart the show at the end of this season, a difficult choice that she made for her and her family that we respect and understand" (via ABC News).

The network added that it wished "the best for Meghan as she plans her next chapter, and thank her for the passion and unique voice that she shared with us and our viewers each day."

While McCain suggested in her own monologue on the show that her decision to leave was influenced by her desire to stay closer to her family in Washington D.C (the show films in New York), sources are now revealing more about why she reportedly decided it was time to step away. Read on for all the details.