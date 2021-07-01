Body Language Expert Noticed This During Meghan McCain's Farewell On The View - Exclusive

It's the end of an era. Meghan McCain, daughter of senator and former presidential hopeful John McCain, is leaving "The View." The political daughter and Olympic-level hot-take-generator announced on the show that she had decided to move on after four years, citing her reason for leaving as wanting to be in Washington, D.C. full-time with her husband, their young daughter, and friends.

Everyone knows that McCain's relationship with the show's other hosts was not always the easiest, which is why we consulted an expert to help us decode their unspoken reactions. "This was not an easy decision," McCain said in her announcement. "It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and close friends." She also added that she would still be finishing out the season, joking to her co-hosts, "so if you guys want to fight a little bit more, we've got four more weeks."

Body language expert Jason Lee, a former professional poker player and relationship science and data analyst at Healthy Framework, told Nicki Swift there was one moment in particular that jumped out at him.