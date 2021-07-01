The Real Reason Meghan McCain Is Exiting The View

Meghan McCain has officially announced her departure from "The View."

"This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and my close friends and you know, look, COVID has changed the world for all of us and it changed the way — at least for me — the way I'm looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like," she stated on the July 1 episode of the panel talk show.

McCain then explained that leaving New York City while pregnant with daughter Liberty during the coronavirus pandemic really solidified her yearn for change. "I came to the D.C. area, which is where my husband and I have always split time, and it's where I grew up splitting time, and we have this incredible life here," she explained. "We're surrounded by my family, his family, by friends, by this incredible support unit. And I think as any new mom knows, when I think about where I want Liberty to have, you know, her first steps and her first words, I just have this really wonderful life here. Ultimately I felt like I didn't wanna leave."

The news comes after the Daily Mail reported hours before the show that McCain would be announcing her departure that day. "We have tried to keep her, but she is adamant that now is the right time for her to leave," a source who works for Disney (which owns ABC) told the outlet about the situation.

McCain then shared a heartfelt message about how much "The View" and her co-hosts mean to her.