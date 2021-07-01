Joy Behar Speaks Out About Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain revealed to her co-hosts and millions of viewers that after four years, she is leaving ABC's The View. The announcement prompted her fellow hosts to sing her praises.

In her farewell message on July 1, McCain shared how her departure was no "easy decision" and how much she looks forward to time with her husband and daughter Liberty. "It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer, and talking to my family and my close friends, and, you know, look — COVID has changed the world for all of us and it changed the way, at least for me, the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like," said McCain. The host revealed that after moving to Washington D.C. full time due to COVID-19, she realized just how much she wanted to have her family permanently in the nation's Capitol, which meant leaving "The View."

McCain stuck out on "The View" as the young Republican voice, prompting many arguments with her co-hosts. Yet, in the moment of McCain's announcement, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and even Joy Behar gave sweet farewells to the host. Keep on reading for Behar's full message.