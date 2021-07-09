Meghan McCain Speaks Out After Exiting The View

The news is out: Meghan McCain will leave "The View" after four seasons. Before announcing that she would be leaving the show, rumors of an exit had been swirling for some time. McCain broke her silence on the matter, thus putting rumors to an end on July 1. The conservative personality shared the news on the show's set, stating that it was not an easy decision for her to make.

"It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and my close friends. And you know, look, COVID has changed the world for all of us, and it changed the way — at least for me — the way I'm looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like," she shared. McCain also said that moving to Washington, D.C. from New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic also solidified her decision to leave. She shared that Washington D.C. is a place where she has a lot of family and friends, and it's great to have a support system to share the first milestones of her daughter Liberty with people she loves. McCain also shared that she was thankful for the position, and it was her father, the late John McCain, who initially nudged her to accept the job.

While some co-stars may be happy McCain is leaving, at least Sara Haines said she'll miss McCain. Keep scrolling to see what McCain has to say now.