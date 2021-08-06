Inside Meghan McCain's Last Day On The View

Meghan McCain's last day on "The View" was August 6, but she reflected on Twitter one day before she left. "Tomorrow is my last show as a cohost @TheView – as they say, it was the best of times, it was the worst of times," she wrote. "Thank you for allowing me the privilege of sharing my opinion with you every day. I wish my cohosts and the show the best of luck and good will going into season 25!"

August 6 was the big day and it looks like McCain went out on a high note. "Thank you all, so much, again, for the privilege and honor it has been for the past four years to work on this show. It really has been incredible. It will be on, you know, it'll be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life," she said on the show. You women have been so incredible to work with. The crew, the producers, everyone works so hard." She went on to thank the audience for allowing her "four years to give my opinion," calling the experience a "wild ride." Cindy McCain, Meghan's mother who appeared on the show, also had some kind words for her daughter. "I am so proud of Meghan," she said, adding, "Her dad would be so proud of her."

Now that she is no longer on the talk show, what do fans have to say about it? Keep reading for more details.