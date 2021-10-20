Meghan McCain Lost Her Mind Over This Conversation With Donald Trump

For fans of "The View" and politics junkies alike, it's been well-established there's no love lost between the McCains and the Trumps. Though the family members and offspring of former President Donald Trump might be a comparatively recent addition to the list of prominent Republicans, their loyal, vocal contingent has aided in cementing their reputation as far-right upstarts. On the other hand, the McCains, under their late patriarch Senator John McCain, have been movers and shakers within the GOP and beyond for decades. They've also been ripe for ridicule at the hands of the Trump family, thanks to McCain's reputation as a war hero, his comparative willingness towards bipartisanship, and the celebrity of daughter Meghan McCain as a former "View" host.

But despite the well-covered dislike both families have for each other, it seems that in the early days of the Trump presidency, a personal call made to Meghan herself attempted to change the narrative — or, according to Meghan, might have been a half-baked attempt at gaslighting. In an October exclusive with DailyMailTV (via The Daily Mail), she recounted a bizarre phone call Trump placed to her after mocking her father publicly for the first time as a newly-elected president. To no one's surprise, it aided little in changing her opinion of him.