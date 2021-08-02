Mary Trump's Comment About Meghan McCain On The View Is Raising Eyebrows

Never one to shy away from saying what everyone else is thinking, Mary Trump called out Meghan McCain directly — though not by name — when she saw that the show's resident conservative had decided to skip her segment on "The View."

"It's a shame that your colleague didn't have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me, but I appreciate that you're all willing to take up these very difficult subjects because racism, in my view, is at the heart of everything that's wrong in 21st-century America," Trump said. Now, we don't think saying that racism is wrong is a particularly controversial statement, but we have to admit that it is a bit suspicious that this is the guest that McCain decided not to engage with on the show. After all, she was not afraid to go after another Trump family member, Donald Trump Jr., when he appeared on "The View."

And social media, it appears, is Team Mary Trump on this one. "Mary Trump dragging Meghan McCain is what I live for," wrote one Twitter user. "Meghan McCain's final week on #TheView is off to a great start..." quipped a Daily Beast reporter. One Trump Organization parody account joked, "Mary Trump just cast so much shade at Meghan McCain, the rain forests died." Another person observed, "Mary Trump had time today on The View." All we can really say is, if you can't take the heat, stay off "The View."