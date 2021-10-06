What Ivanka Supposedly Convinced Donald Trump To Do Regarding John McCain's Death

Donald Trump really holds daughter Ivanka Trump's opinion in high regard. So much so, Donald even gave her a job in his administration as an advisor to the president in 2017, per CNN. Even former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes told The Daily Beast, "Ivanka is the secret weapon of the entire Trump organization." Ailes also said that "she not only has tremendous business savvy, but she's also street smart. There's no doubt she exhibits the best skills of her father." Those are powerful words to hear from one of the biggest former media conglomerate owners in the world, but Ivanka still holds humility.

Ivanka actually holds the wisdom her father imparts on her in high regard. In an interview with Marie Claire, she explained that his approval and input on things doesn't bother her, but actually fuels her. "No, I strive for it," Ivanka said. "I'd like to say I was bigger than needing it, but I'm not. Ultimately, he is my boss, and his approval validates everything I'm working on."

Time has shown that this father-and-daughter duo have a symbiotic relationship, where they lean on each other for support and wisdom. Especially when it came down to dealing with people the Trump family was not so fond of. So during the death of highly esteemed Arizona Senator John McCain (and the man Donald had huge beef with, per New York Mag), we were wondering: What advice did Ivanka give to Donald to deal with this tragedy?