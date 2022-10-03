Kanye West's Fashion Show Appearance Has People Talking For All The Wrong Reasons

Kanye "Ye" West has been making some questionable fashion statements during Paris Fashion Week, including wearing socks with flip-flops, per CNN, and of course, hiding under hoodies and his fairly new beard. The rapper and father of four even walked the runway in the Balenciaga fashion show completely covered in mud alongside models like Bella Hadid, according to TMZ. Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Ye's oldest daughter North West were all in attendance at the show, per ET.

This wasn't the rapper's only major appearance during Paris Fashion Week though. Ye hosted his very own off-calendar surprise Yeezy show, which marked his brand's 11th fashion show, at a secret location, in celebration of its ninth collection. While speaking about his mission with his brand, now renamed YZY, Ye explained to Vogue, "Our point, our idea, is that there is no one who is not welcome at YZY, at Donda."

As for why Ye chose to show off his new YZY collection in Paris, he explained, "Paris is the high cathedral of fashion." As always, West's behavior and the YZY fashion show did not go without some online drama. In fact, his own outfit during the surprise show caused the internet to explode for all of the wrong reasons.