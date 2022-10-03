Kanye West's Fashion Show Appearance Has People Talking For All The Wrong Reasons
Kanye "Ye" West has been making some questionable fashion statements during Paris Fashion Week, including wearing socks with flip-flops, per CNN, and of course, hiding under hoodies and his fairly new beard. The rapper and father of four even walked the runway in the Balenciaga fashion show completely covered in mud alongside models like Bella Hadid, according to TMZ. Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Ye's oldest daughter North West were all in attendance at the show, per ET.
This wasn't the rapper's only major appearance during Paris Fashion Week though. Ye hosted his very own off-calendar surprise Yeezy show, which marked his brand's 11th fashion show, at a secret location, in celebration of its ninth collection. While speaking about his mission with his brand, now renamed YZY, Ye explained to Vogue, "Our point, our idea, is that there is no one who is not welcome at YZY, at Donda."
As for why Ye chose to show off his new YZY collection in Paris, he explained, "Paris is the high cathedral of fashion." As always, West's behavior and the YZY fashion show did not go without some online drama. In fact, his own outfit during the surprise show caused the internet to explode for all of the wrong reasons.
Ye's outfit caused some backlash online
Kanye West wearing a White Lives Matter hoodie‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/9Xr7UCQAdF— RapTV (@Rap) October 3, 2022
Kanye "Ye" West decided to host a surprise fashion show for YZY's ninth collection, but fans' attention unfortunately didn't seem to be on the new collection's aesthetic. Ye decided to give a speech during the show while wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt, according to Page Six, which immediately sparked controversy online. During the speech, Ye reportedly did not hold back and addressed a variety of situations. He spoke about his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, getting robbed in Paris back in 2016 as well as his business drama with Gap and the difficulties he's faced while entering the fashion industry. West said, "I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader. You can't manage me."
The internet, of course, had plenty of opinions about the rapper's "White Lives Matter" shirt, as well as his speech during the YZY fashion show. One user tweeted, "mind you kanye was just calling kim and kris the kkk 2 weeks ago and now he's wearing a white lives matter shirt." Another wrote, "somehow kanye wearing a white lives matter hoodie doesn't even surprise me at all."
West's "White Lives Matter" sweatshirt appears to be a part of his new YZY collection, as models also wore pieces sporting the message. It's unclear why the rapper decided to add a piece of clothing with that message to his newest collection, but fans will most likely be hearing more about it soon.