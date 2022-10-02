Kanye West's 'Muddy' Paris Fashion Week Appearance Has Twitter Divided

Kanye "Ye" West is a whole mood. He's a successful musician, producer, director, and a true influence in the fashion industry. We have seen Kanye evolve over the years from his music, his stage presence, and now his fashion. He gave himself the name "slave to fashion" when he first emerged on the fashion scene in 2002, per Fashinza, and has been a force ever since.

From his relationship stint with Julia Fox to his continued support from his ex-wife and mother to his children, Kim Kardashian, Ye takes inspiration from many places and even admits to fashion being his love language. "I'd be styling Kim, that's a language of love for me," Ye said, via Us. Undoubtedly Ye has expressed himself through fashion and has worn bizarre items over the years that would make the average consumer wonder. Most recently the rapper and Gap formed a business partnership in June 2020 to create the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection. Unfortunately, both parties had a very public dispute and called off the partnership. However, he is working with the latter in a new light.

Ye is a fashion mogul that has always been vocal in how he chooses to express himself, and once again he has Twitter divided. This time for a specific reason — his appearance on the Balenciaga runway during Paris Fashion Week.