Kanye West's 'Muddy' Paris Fashion Week Appearance Has Twitter Divided
Kanye "Ye" West is a whole mood. He's a successful musician, producer, director, and a true influence in the fashion industry. We have seen Kanye evolve over the years from his music, his stage presence, and now his fashion. He gave himself the name "slave to fashion" when he first emerged on the fashion scene in 2002, per Fashinza, and has been a force ever since.
From his relationship stint with Julia Fox to his continued support from his ex-wife and mother to his children, Kim Kardashian, Ye takes inspiration from many places and even admits to fashion being his love language. "I'd be styling Kim, that's a language of love for me," Ye said, via Us. Undoubtedly Ye has expressed himself through fashion and has worn bizarre items over the years that would make the average consumer wonder. Most recently the rapper and Gap formed a business partnership in June 2020 to create the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection. Unfortunately, both parties had a very public dispute and called off the partnership. However, he is working with the latter in a new light.
Ye is a fashion mogul that has always been vocal in how he chooses to express himself, and once again he has Twitter divided. This time for a specific reason — his appearance on the Balenciaga runway during Paris Fashion Week.
Family and friends supported the rapper in his Balenciaga debut
Kanye West opened the Balenciaga SS23 show 👀 pic.twitter.com/DVea2YfHqq— Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 2, 2022
Kanye "Ye" West has described himself in a variety of unique ways, including calling himself a "creative genius," "a god," and the "greatest artist that God ever created." Well, the fashion visionary is turning heads once again as he made his first-ever runway debut with Balenciaga. Walking in the Paris Fashion show, which had an apocalyptic-themed presentation, the "Praise God" rapper wore a muddy military-style outfit which has Twitter divided. "Goat walking," one fan shared, while others quipped that the star looked like "cosplay" or "Roblox."
In the notes from the show, Demna, the creative director for the fashion-forward brand, described the sludge-filled set as "a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth." The creative director continued to allude to the remaining gaps regarding interpretation is up to the viewers. "I've decided to no longer explain my collections and verbalize my designs, but to express a state of mind," the notes read, per Harper's Bazaar. "I hate boxes and I hate labels... Individualism in fashion is downgraded to pseudotrends dictated by a post in stories of some celebrity of the moment."
According to Elle, Ye's children North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint West all attended the Balenciaga show. Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner were also in attendance. Love him or hate him, the model has undeniably evolved fashion over the years.