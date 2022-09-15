Julia Fox Clarifies Her Reasoning Behind Breaking Up With Kanye West

It would be an overstatement to say that Julia Fox's whirlwind romance with Kanye "Ye" West rivaled the public's infatuation with Kimye. However, the couple managed to garner more than their fair share of press during the short couple of months they were together. After first meeting on New Year's Eve 2021 per Fox's statement to Interview, the pair became involved in a high profile romance that included impromptu photoshoots in Italian restaurants, shopping sprees (courtesy of West), and record levels of PDA.

However, things fizzled out between the short-lived couple when after West publicly proclaimed that he wanted Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce in January, back. "I'm not giving up on my family," West wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post (via the Daily Beast). "I have faith we'll be back together ... Sometimes people call me crazy, but to be in love is to be crazy about something and I am crazy about my family." The rapper and designer ended his post urging people to scream "Kimye forever" at "Skete" (West's nickname for Kardashian's then-boo Pete Davidson).

Shortly after, news broke that Fox and West had called it quits. At the time Fox took the breakup in stride, writing in a since-deleted Instagram Story that she "came up' off of their relationship, adding that "Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love with him" (via Page Six). Recently, Fox shared more thoughts about their brief romance.