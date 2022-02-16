Julia Fox Makes Curious Claim About Why Her Romance With Kanye West Was So Public

Julia Fox and Kanye "Ye" West have broken up, which means that you will no longer see their names in the headlines every day. Their short-lived romance was so public that everyone knew about their business — and, apparently, that was completely intentional.

On February 14, which is ironically the day of love, a representative for the "Uncut Gems" actor confirmed that "JuliaYe" is over. "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators," the statement read, per Harper's Bazaar, "but they are no longer together." Fans were quick to react to the announcement, but the brunt of the ridicule seemed to be mainly directed at Fox, with some believing that she used Ye for clout. The actor, however, immediately clarified that she doesn't have any ill feelings and that she was never in love with him in the first place.

"Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story, per People. "I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!" As for the very public nature of their relationship, she revealed that it's only that way because of Ye.