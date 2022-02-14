Julia Fox Confirms What We Suspected About Her Relationship With Kanye West

Kanye "Ye" West's romance with actor Julia Fox was a media whirlwind from the start. Fox dished about their second-ever date to Interview magazine, detailing a lavish "Cinderella" experience orchestrated by Ye. The pair went full speed ahead after that, with the "Uncut Gems" star accompanying Ye to Paris Fashion Week shortly after they became official. Fox even coined their couple name, "Juliye," on Instagram, per BuzzFeed News.

Fox recently defended her relationship with Ye on the "Call He Daddy" podcast and hit back at accusations their relationship was all for the press. "Time will tell," she teased. "You'll see for yourself." Fans' eyebrows were then raised when Ye was spotted getting close with Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones. Fox confirmed February 8 that Ye stepping out with someone else wasn't anything to worry about, as they were in an open relationship. "Their bond transcends typical norms because they're evolved beings who just want each other to be happy," an insider close to Fox told Page Six. "There is no jealousy or bad vibes."

However, rumors swirled that there was trouble in paradise when Fox deleted all photos of Ye from her Instagram feed. The star is now coming forward to confirm what many already suspected would be the fate of her romance with Ye.