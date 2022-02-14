It Looks Like It Might Already Be Over For Kanye West And Julia Fox

Kanye "Ye" West's romance with Julia Fox may have already fizzled out. This, extremely public, romance went from 0 to 100 very fast in the wake of West's infamous high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian, and this was one freight train that was in no hurry to slow down before potentially leaving the tracks.

The two first met on New Year's Eve in 2021 — and wasted no time going public. And we mean no time. "It was an instant connection," Fox gushed to Interview in January, a mere six days after they met, as they shared some intimate pictures from a date night with the outlet after the rapper as he filled a hotel room with lavish clothing for their second date. Fox thanked him by straddling him on the floor amid the clothing racks while also having a full-on photoshoot during their dinner date.

She went on to call their date night "a dream come true" and "a real Cinderella moment," adding, "I don't know how he did it or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride."

But just over a month later, the split rumors came a-swirling...