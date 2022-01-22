Julia Fox's True Feelings About Dating Kanye West Might Surprise You

Conspiracy theories have ruled Ye and Julia Fox's whirlwind romance. First spotted getting cuddly on New Year's Eve, the rapper and the actor seemed to have become a bona fide item by mid-January (via Us Weekly). However, that didn't stop people from speculating about everything from whether Ye was using the relationship to make ex-wife Kim Kardashian jealous, to Fox's prior history with both Kardashian and her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson. In addition to having played "Barbie" to Davidson's "Ken" in a 2019 Paper cover photoshoot, it just so happens Fox also modeled Kardashian's shapewear line SKIMS in May 2021.

Many have also noted that Ye was seemingly already molding the way the "Uncut Gems" actor dresses, viewing it as his way of asserting control. In fact, an inside source fueled this rumor by telling Page Six, "Kanye's doing with Julia what he did to Kim. He's controlling what she wore — making sure she appears as the set image that he has in his mind." Fox even appeared to confirm this herself to Interview Magazine (although, she characterized it as a nurturing action on Ye's part). According to Fox, she has dumped all her old clothes in the short time since she met the musician, calling it "so cathartic."

In a January 21 episode of her podcast, Fox opened up again about Ye, this time sharing her feelings about the dialogue surrounding their ever-hotter romance.