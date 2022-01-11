Julia Fox's Connection To The Kardashians Keeps Getting Stranger And Stranger
The Hollywood dating pool often seems small, but the Kardashian dating pool might be even smaller. After many public instances where he begged his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, to take him back, rapper Kanye West moved on seemingly quickly with actor Julia Fox. The duo met on New Year's Eve in Miami, and after only two dates, the "Uncut Gems" star was gushing over her "real Cinderella moment" with the artist.
In an op-ed for Interview, Fox detailed her "instant connection" with West after only dating for a week. Fox revealed West's "energy is so fun to be around." Ye pulled out all the stops for his night with the actor, taking her to Carbone and a Broadway show, while also arranging an impromptu photo shoot. "It was every girl's dream come true," wrote Fox, sharing that, "Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes" waiting for her. Fox then opened up to The Cut about her new relationship, telling the outlet how she plans to keep "going with the universe and the flow and seeing where it takes" her.
Fans are less delighted by West and Fox, with some assuming the relationship is yet another cry for attention from West to his ex. Kimye announced their official split back in January 2021, after Kim filed for divorce from her husband of seven years. Now, with Fox in the picture, fans are finding old hints that the actor has deeper ties to Kim than they originally realized.
Julia Fox modeled for Kim Kardashian's shapewear line
The connections between Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian date back a few years, to at least 2019, when Fox first posed for photos in Paper with Kim's current boyfriend, Pete Davidson. In the photo shoot, Fox and Davidson remake photos of Barbie and Ken, two years before the comedian was rumored to have hit it off with Kim.
Then, in December, just days before meeting Kanye West, Julia Fox revealed on her podcast "Forbidden Fruits" that she had been a fan of the Kardashians for years. "I have been watching 'Keeping Up' since it first came out in 2007 when, like, watching it was embarrassing ... I wanted them to be my family," admitted Fox of the E! reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." "You feel like you know them." The actor continued gossiping over Kim's relationship status change in 2021. "Wait, can we talk about the Kim and Kanye divorce? Wait, can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson?"
In the latest trail of ties between Fox and Kim, a Reddit thread revealed that Fox actually modeled Kim's shapewear line SKIMS back in May 2021. Fox first shared photos of her in a full SKIMS outfit to her own Instagram, before Kim's multi-million dollar business re-shared the images with links to the products, per Us Weekly. While we're sure Kim is delighted Fox is such a fan of her and her businesses, the jury's still out on how Kim feels about the actor dating her ex-husband.