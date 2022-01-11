Julia Fox's Connection To The Kardashians Keeps Getting Stranger And Stranger

The Hollywood dating pool often seems small, but the Kardashian dating pool might be even smaller. After many public instances where he begged his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, to take him back, rapper Kanye West moved on seemingly quickly with actor Julia Fox. The duo met on New Year's Eve in Miami, and after only two dates, the "Uncut Gems" star was gushing over her "real Cinderella moment" with the artist.

In an op-ed for Interview, Fox detailed her "instant connection" with West after only dating for a week. Fox revealed West's "energy is so fun to be around." Ye pulled out all the stops for his night with the actor, taking her to Carbone and a Broadway show, while also arranging an impromptu photo shoot. "It was every girl's dream come true," wrote Fox, sharing that, "Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes" waiting for her. Fox then opened up to The Cut about her new relationship, telling the outlet how she plans to keep "going with the universe and the flow and seeing where it takes" her.

Fans are less delighted by West and Fox, with some assuming the relationship is yet another cry for attention from West to his ex. Kimye announced their official split back in January 2021, after Kim filed for divorce from her husband of seven years. Now, with Fox in the picture, fans are finding old hints that the actor has deeper ties to Kim than they originally realized.