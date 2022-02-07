Julia Fox Addresses Those Kanye West Breakup Rumors
Though the Kardashians try to be calculated about their public image amid Kim Kardashian's divorce, actor Julia Fox is an open book about the drama surrounding her romance with Kim's ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Like her new boyfriend, Fox is all about flexing their A-list relationship. The "Uncut Gems" actor dished about their first NYC date night to Interview magazine and recalled Ye directing a photoshoot on their night out, later surprising her with a hotel suite full of designer clothes. "It felt like a real Cinderella moment," Fox told the mag.
The actor is well-aware of the position she's in as Ye's new lady and has refuted claims she's trying to resemble Kim. When recent reports accused Fox of copy-catting Kim's breast plate look, the star screenshotted the comparison and defended the fashion choice on her Instagram Story, claiming it was prior to her fling with Ye. "FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021," she wrote, per E! News, adding, "I forgot to post it."
Clearly, Fox isn't afraid to address buzz about her relationship with Ye head-on, of which there is plenty these days. When Fox mysteriously deleted photos of herself with Ye off Instagram, fans thought something was up. Combined with followers taking notice that Fox unfollowed Kardashian fan accounts, many believed Fox and Ye were breaking up, leading Fox to take to social media to address the rumors herself.
Julia Fox and Kanye 'Ye' West are still together
Julia Fox denied the rumors she is breaking up with Kanye "Ye" West. The actor addressed the situation in a new video on her Instagram Story. "Guys, relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself. Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore," she explained. "I took the f**king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, 'Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.'" It seems Fox wanted to prove the haters wrong by reposting the photos in question, which saw her celebrating her 32nd birthday with Ye. "Of course special thanks to Ye," Fox wrote in the post's caption. She also chided others' claims about her post, writing, "YES IM AWARE I ONLY CHOSE PHOTOS THAT I LOOK GOOD IN."
The star recently addressed her relationship with West's former nemesis, rapper Drake on her podcast "Forbidden Fruits." While fans speculated Fox was hopping from one famous rapper to another, she confirmed "nothing really happened" between her and the "Certified Lover Boy" hitmaker. "He's a great guy and a gentleman, and that was it," Fox said of Drake. "We were just, like, friends hanging out. I wouldn't say that we were dating." It seems safe to assume that Fox isn't afraid to squash rumors in defense of her new man.