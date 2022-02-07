Julia Fox Addresses Those Kanye West Breakup Rumors

Though the Kardashians try to be calculated about their public image amid Kim Kardashian's divorce, actor Julia Fox is an open book about the drama surrounding her romance with Kim's ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Like her new boyfriend, Fox is all about flexing their A-list relationship. The "Uncut Gems" actor dished about their first NYC date night to Interview magazine and recalled Ye directing a photoshoot on their night out, later surprising her with a hotel suite full of designer clothes. "It felt like a real Cinderella moment," Fox told the mag.

The actor is well-aware of the position she's in as Ye's new lady and has refuted claims she's trying to resemble Kim. When recent reports accused Fox of copy-catting Kim's breast plate look, the star screenshotted the comparison and defended the fashion choice on her Instagram Story, claiming it was prior to her fling with Ye. "FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021," she wrote, per E! News, adding, "I forgot to post it."

Clearly, Fox isn't afraid to address buzz about her relationship with Ye head-on, of which there is plenty these days. When Fox mysteriously deleted photos of herself with Ye off Instagram, fans thought something was up. Combined with followers taking notice that Fox unfollowed Kardashian fan accounts, many believed Fox and Ye were breaking up, leading Fox to take to social media to address the rumors herself.