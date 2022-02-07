What A Julia Fox Insider Is Claiming About Kim And Kanye's Messy Divorce

The divorce battle between Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian is getting ugly. After Kim doubled down when Ye blasted her for allowing their 8-year-old daughter North on TikTok, the "Donda" hitmaker has been airing their family conflict publicly with some bizarre claims. Ye alleged that Kim kidnapped their daughter, had him tested for drugs, and falsely accused him of putting a hit out on her, per Us Weekly.

One person who seems to have Ye's back in the heated feud is his new love interest, "Uncut Gems" actor Julia Fox. There was buzz that the hot and heavy couple had called things off when Fox recently deleted photos of herself with the Yeezy mogul and unfollowed Kardashian fan accounts on Instagram, but the actor addressed the rumors in a video on her Instagram Story. "Guys, relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself. Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore," she explained. "I took the f***ing photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, 'Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.'"

Fox ultimately reposted photos from her birthday celebration to IG, which saw Ye treating her and her friends to Birkin handbags over a lavish dinner. The film star offered "special thanks to Ye" in her caption, proving the two are as much an item as ever. And now, an insider close to Fox has revealed what she thinks of Ye's drama with Kim.