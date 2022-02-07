What A Julia Fox Insider Is Claiming About Kim And Kanye's Messy Divorce
The divorce battle between Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian is getting ugly. After Kim doubled down when Ye blasted her for allowing their 8-year-old daughter North on TikTok, the "Donda" hitmaker has been airing their family conflict publicly with some bizarre claims. Ye alleged that Kim kidnapped their daughter, had him tested for drugs, and falsely accused him of putting a hit out on her, per Us Weekly.
One person who seems to have Ye's back in the heated feud is his new love interest, "Uncut Gems" actor Julia Fox. There was buzz that the hot and heavy couple had called things off when Fox recently deleted photos of herself with the Yeezy mogul and unfollowed Kardashian fan accounts on Instagram, but the actor addressed the rumors in a video on her Instagram Story. "Guys, relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself. Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore," she explained. "I took the f***ing photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, 'Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.'"
Fox ultimately reposted photos from her birthday celebration to IG, which saw Ye treating her and her friends to Birkin handbags over a lavish dinner. The film star offered "special thanks to Ye" in her caption, proving the two are as much an item as ever. And now, an insider close to Fox has revealed what she thinks of Ye's drama with Kim.
Julia Fox thinks Kim Kardashian triggers Kanye 'Ye' West
Julia Fox wants Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West to resolve their issues, a source close to the actor told Page Six. However, the insider added that Fox finds it "a little strange and coincidental that after any big outing they have in the press, something like this happens," in reference to Ye's latest elaborate NYC birthday dinner for Fox, as shown on her Instagram. "There's been more instances of subtle retaliation and gaslighting," the source shared of Fox's perspective on her boyfriend's divorce drama, adding that Kim seemingly "does stuff to purposely trigger him because she knows he'll take the bait."
Although the SKIMS creator has not directly responded to claims she's the gaslighter, Kim has only once addressed her battle with Ye in a statement posted to her Instagram Story following his posts about their daughter's TikTok. According to Kim, their public feud is one-sided. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she wrote, per People. "From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."