Julia Fox Seemingly Reacts To Critcism Suggesting She's A Fashion Copycat Of Kim Kardashian
Julia Fox reportedly has a lot of connections to Kim Kardashian, and that's not just because she is dating the reality star's estranged husband Kanye West.
Before Fox's name began appearing in the tabloid headlines and gossip blogs, she modeled for Kardashian's shapewear line, SKIMS, per People. She also appeared in a photoshoot with the reality star's future boyfriend Pete Davidson for Paper, in which they both dressed up as a real-life Barbie and Ken couple (though this was before Kardashian and Davidson got together). If that weren't enough, Fox has also admitted that she's been a huge fan of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" since its inception, although she made this admission prior to dating West. "I have been watching 'Keeping Up' since it first came out in 2007 when, like, watching it was embarrassing ... I wanted them to be my family," she revealed during a December 2021 episode of her "Forbidden Fruits" podcast (via Us Weekly). However, it doesn't seem like Fox has actually met Kardashian in real life, or at least not quite yet.
And while Fox had no problem admitting to being a stan of all things Kardashian, her reaction to the criticism suggesting that she's a fashion copycat of the SKIMS founder has some people raising their eyebrows.
Julia Fox says she debuted this look before Kim Kardashian
It looks like Julia Fox wants to make it clear to the world that even though she's dating Kanye West, she's not trying to become the next Kim Kardashian. Yet, a lot of people couldn't help but notice that Fox has recently been spotted in ensembles similar to the reality star's looks.
For instance, the "Uncut Gems" star has been wearing black gloves with some one of her outfits — Kim Kardashian just wore a similar pair to the beach. Plus, Fox recently shared a photo of her wearing a blue breast plate that looked similar to the black chest mold that Kardashian wore during her KKW Fragrance Opals campaign back in November 2021. However, Fox made a point to say that she was the one who wore it first — a week or two before the KKW beauty founder. According to E! News, she took to one of her Instagram stories to write, "FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf. I forgot to post it. PS. The Breast Plate is by @JacqueLabel."
As long as Fox is not wearing a black body suit and face mask around town, it looks like the actor is just rocking her own sense of style. But inevitably, the comparisons will just keep rolling in.