Julia Fox Seemingly Reacts To Critcism Suggesting She's A Fashion Copycat Of Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox reportedly has a lot of connections to Kim Kardashian, and that's not just because she is dating the reality star's estranged husband Kanye West.

Before Fox's name began appearing in the tabloid headlines and gossip blogs, she modeled for Kardashian's shapewear line, SKIMS, per People. She also appeared in a photoshoot with the reality star's future boyfriend Pete Davidson for Paper, in which they both dressed up as a real-life Barbie and Ken couple (though this was before Kardashian and Davidson got together). If that weren't enough, Fox has also admitted that she's been a huge fan of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" since its inception, although she made this admission prior to dating West. "I have been watching 'Keeping Up' since it first came out in 2007 when, like, watching it was embarrassing ... I wanted them to be my family," she revealed during a December 2021 episode of her "Forbidden Fruits" podcast (via Us Weekly). However, it doesn't seem like Fox has actually met Kardashian in real life, or at least not quite yet.

And while Fox had no problem admitting to being a stan of all things Kardashian, her reaction to the criticism suggesting that she's a fashion copycat of the SKIMS founder has some people raising their eyebrows.