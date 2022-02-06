Kanye West's Allegations Against Kim Kardashian Have Taken A Truly Disturbing Turn

Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian were easily the most famous celebrity couple in the past, but things have certainly turned sour between the pair. The two got married in Florence, Italy in 2014 and share four children, but in February 2021, Kim filed for divorce, per Brides. Ever since then, Ye and Kim can't seem to stay out of the headlines, especially now that they are both dating someone new. Since November 2021, Kim has been dating funny man Pete Davidson and is reportedly helping him achieve his wildest dreams. Meanwhile, Ye has been very publicly dating Julia Fox and gave her quite the extravagant birthday gift.

But Ye and Kim's family drama is starting to really heat up. Recently, the two seem to be having a public dispute over their oldest daughter, North, being on TikTok. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Ye wrote, "Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will." Then Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories that Ye is harming their daughter more than TikTok with his public attacks. She explained (via CNN), "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

But things have taken a much more dark turn with Ye's latest public outcry.