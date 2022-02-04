How Kim Kardashian Is Supposedly Helping Pete Davidson Achieve His Wildest Dreams

Pete Davidson has made it no secret that he is living his best life with his new boo, Kim Kardashian. The celebrity couple has seemingly been going strong since November of last year, with romantic date nights in Davidson's native Staten Island and a major relationship milestone in their first getaway to the Bahamas as a couple. Plus, all of the public displays of affection — TMZ caught them embracing during an ice cream date in January — prove that Kardashian and Davidson are enjoying their time together.

One source close to the situation even told E! News that while Kardashian and Davidson are "casually dating," they are still trying to figure out their future together. "They are really happy and seeing where it goes," the source said, adding, "[Davidson] has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else."

Now, it seems like the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is helping her comedian boyfriend work to achieve his biggest dreams. And no, it has nothing to do with his personal dreams, but professional ones instead.