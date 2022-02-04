How Kim Kardashian Is Supposedly Helping Pete Davidson Achieve His Wildest Dreams
Pete Davidson has made it no secret that he is living his best life with his new boo, Kim Kardashian. The celebrity couple has seemingly been going strong since November of last year, with romantic date nights in Davidson's native Staten Island and a major relationship milestone in their first getaway to the Bahamas as a couple. Plus, all of the public displays of affection — TMZ caught them embracing during an ice cream date in January — prove that Kardashian and Davidson are enjoying their time together.
One source close to the situation even told E! News that while Kardashian and Davidson are "casually dating," they are still trying to figure out their future together. "They are really happy and seeing where it goes," the source said, adding, "[Davidson] has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else."
Now, it seems like the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is helping her comedian boyfriend work to achieve his biggest dreams. And no, it has nothing to do with his personal dreams, but professional ones instead.
Pete Davidson wants to be an A-list star
Even though Pete Davidson's name has been in the tabloid headlines and gossip blogs for dating women like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor, and now Kim Kardashian, he still has some major ambitions, especially when it comes to his status in the celebrity world.
According to Hollywood Life, the "Saturday Night Live" star is dreaming of being a true A-list comedic actor in the film and entertainment industry. And by his side is Kardashian, who is reportedly committed to helping him make it happen. "It takes a lot for Kim to truly be amused, or impressed, with someone's talent and Kim really is," a source close to the couple said. "She has really been helping Pete to have the confidence and ability to go after anything that he wants."
The tipster added that because Kardashian has been so successful in building her own brand and her own empire, she believes she can now help Davidson do the same. "He knows what niche he fits into," the source continued. "Pete's ultimate acting goals are to star in comedy movies and have a similar career to some of the greats that came before him, such as Chevy Chase." It sounds as though for both Kardashian and Davidson, their future plans are no laughing matter.