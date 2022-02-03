Kanye West's Birthday Gift For Julia Fox Is Extravagant As You'd Expect
Kanye West has gone all out (literally) from Day One in showcasing his affection for new love Julia Fox. In a blog-style article Fox wrote for Interview Magazine in January (titled "Date Night"), she detailed the extravagant affair that was only the couple's second outing. "At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!" Fox said of their evening at the exclusive Italian-American eatery, Carbone.
It was the spectacle awaiting Fox back at their hotel room, though, that had many (Fox included) floored. "Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes," the actor continued. "It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time." (Geez... that sure gives other men some aspirational goals!) To boot, a spokesperson for clothing brand Diesel, which comprised the entirety of Ye's gifted clothing, informed Page Six Style that Fox had 40 head-to-toe outfits to choose from, racking up a total worth between $85,000 and $100,000.
Now, for Fox's 32nd birthday, Ye might have just outdone himself in the way of generous (and expensive) romantic gestures.
West showered Fox with highly coveted handbags
Julia Fox turned 32 and beau Kanye West wasn't letting the occasion pass without pomp and a lot of dollar bills dropped. At the actor's celebratory bash, which took place at the über-swanky New York restaurant Lucien on February 2, the rapper spread the wealth in the form of five Hermès Birkin bags amongst Fox and several of her friends, Page Six Style reported. Birkin bags, in addition to their classic, boxy silhouettes and premium leather, are known for being one of the priciest designer totes, with retail costs beginning at $10,000.
Fox's birthday festivities included Ye and a large group of her friends, such as the likes of playwright Jeremy O. Harris, per Page Six Style. As a source told the outlet, West made the trip to the Empire City exclusively for the "Uncut Gems" star's big day. "Ye flew into New York City for her birthday and then is flying back to LA to finish his new album," the insider said.
As for Ye's ex, Kim Kardashian, she had a bash of her own, showing off her "Pajama Party on the PJ" for friend Natalie Halcro's birthday. "Love you, Nat!" Kim gushed.