Kanye West's Birthday Gift For Julia Fox Is Extravagant As You'd Expect

Kanye West has gone all out (literally) from Day One in showcasing his affection for new love Julia Fox. In a blog-style article Fox wrote for Interview Magazine in January (titled "Date Night"), she detailed the extravagant affair that was only the couple's second outing. "At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!" Fox said of their evening at the exclusive Italian-American eatery, Carbone.

It was the spectacle awaiting Fox back at their hotel room, though, that had many (Fox included) floored. "Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes," the actor continued. "It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time." (Geez... that sure gives other men some aspirational goals!) To boot, a spokesperson for clothing brand Diesel, which comprised the entirety of Ye's gifted clothing, informed Page Six Style that Fox had 40 head-to-toe outfits to choose from, racking up a total worth between $85,000 and $100,000.

Now, for Fox's 32nd birthday, Ye might have just outdone himself in the way of generous (and expensive) romantic gestures.