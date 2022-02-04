Kanye West Makes Explosive Claims Against Kim Kardashian Amid TikTok Drama

The plot is thickening between Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian. The two parents, who split after Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, have recently engaged in a war of words via social media over daughter North. Never one to back down from a verbal tirade, Ye is now striking back at the mother of four.

The controversy began on February 4 when Ye took to Instagram — sharing a picture of North using TikTok while Ye plead for advice in a rather odd way. "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" the "Runaway" rapper posted. Kim, who generally remains quiet when it comes to her estranged hubby, decided enough was enough and delivered a swift tongue-lashing to Ye following his post.

In an Instagram Story, the SKIMS founder stated, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create." She further added, "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness." Well-known for his nonstop tangents, Ye is now continuing the fight against Kim through social media.