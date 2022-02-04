Kanye West Makes Explosive Claims Against Kim Kardashian Amid TikTok Drama
The plot is thickening between Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian. The two parents, who split after Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, have recently engaged in a war of words via social media over daughter North. Never one to back down from a verbal tirade, Ye is now striking back at the mother of four.
The controversy began on February 4 when Ye took to Instagram — sharing a picture of North using TikTok while Ye plead for advice in a rather odd way. "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" the "Runaway" rapper posted. Kim, who generally remains quiet when it comes to her estranged hubby, decided enough was enough and delivered a swift tongue-lashing to Ye following his post.
In an Instagram Story, the SKIMS founder stated, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create." She further added, "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness." Well-known for his nonstop tangents, Ye is now continuing the fight against Kim through social media.
Kanye West made startling accusations against Kim Kardashian in new Instagram post
Kanye "Ye" West is not playing around when it comes to his kids. After estranged wife Kim Kardashian finally snapped via Instagram, Ye is now clapping back against the entrepreneur with a tirade of his own. Taking to Instagram on February 4 once again, Ye shared a screenshot of Kim's lengthy statement issued in response to his previous accusation. Now, his latest post adding more fuel to the fire.
After Kim referred to herself as their kids' "main provider," Ye questioned, "What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address." He went on, adding, "You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing [and] I had to take a drug test after Chicago's party cause you accused me of being on drugs." He then begged Tracy Romulus, Chief Marketing Officer of KKW Brands, to "stop manipulating Kim to be this way..."
In April 2021, BBC News reported both Ye and Kim agreed to joint custody of their four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — just two months after she filed for divorce from the rapper. The outlet noted the two also agreed spousal support would not be needed. The former couple split after nearly eight years of marriage.