Kanye West Asks For Parenting Advice In Super Awkward Way
Parenting is no easy task — especially when you're going through a divorce. Since February 2021, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been mired in a tumultuous split — which has seen the rapper make several public comments, while the SKIMS founder generally remains mum. We've seen it when Kanye performed his hit single, "Runaway," at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in December 2021.
"I need you to run right back to me, baby ... more specifically, Kimberly," he said, per People. It's hard to imagine she will, though, given her relationship with "Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson. As the two have been jet-setting and living the high life, Kanye moved across the street from Kim in an effort to be "near the kids," per E! News. The two share four kids: North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago.
In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye revealed, "My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That's why I even got the house." Elsewhere, he added, "Nothing with my career ... is gonna keep me from my children ... Don't play with me, don't play with my children. Ain't no security gonna get in between me and my children, and you ain't gonna gaslight me." Now, Kanye is taking fatherhood one step further — this time with a bombshell accusation.
Kanye West says daughter North is on social media 'against my will'
Kanye West just dropped a shocking claim regarding daughter North — and in typical Ye fashion, he's coming with a vengeance. Kanye and Kim Kardashian's first child, North, has been using TikTok as of late, with the permission of her mother — "permission" being the keyword here. In November 2021, the 8-year-old got in trouble for going live on the social media app without Kim's permission. In the video, Kim tells North, "No! Stop. You're not allowed to," per Page Six.
Even with Kim's permission, it seems Kanye has taken a major issue with his daughter's tech usage. Taking to Instagram on February 4, the rapper shared a screenshot of North on the app with a jarring caption that reads, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?"
This isn't the first bombshell claim Kanye's made regarding their kids, either. In January, Kanye dropped the song "Eazy" with The Game. In the track, he states, "I got love for the nannies, but real family is better / The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit," per Genius. Following the track's release, a source close to Kim told People, "It was a low blow for him to start knocking her for having nannies. A lot of her friends don't think it was right either."