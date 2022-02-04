Kanye West Asks For Parenting Advice In Super Awkward Way

Parenting is no easy task — especially when you're going through a divorce. Since February 2021, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been mired in a tumultuous split — which has seen the rapper make several public comments, while the SKIMS founder generally remains mum. We've seen it when Kanye performed his hit single, "Runaway," at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in December 2021.

"I need you to run right back to me, baby ... more specifically, Kimberly," he said, per People. It's hard to imagine she will, though, given her relationship with "Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson. As the two have been jet-setting and living the high life, Kanye moved across the street from Kim in an effort to be "near the kids," per E! News. The two share four kids: North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye revealed, "My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That's why I even got the house." Elsewhere, he added, "Nothing with my career ... is gonna keep me from my children ... Don't play with me, don't play with my children. Ain't no security gonna get in between me and my children, and you ain't gonna gaslight me." Now, Kanye is taking fatherhood one step further — this time with a bombshell accusation.