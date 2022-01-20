The One Kanye West Lyric That Was Supposedly Too Much For Kim Kardashian

Ever since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce last year, her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West has been a thorn in her side. During a shocking interview with Charlamagne tha God, West declared that he had yet to see any divorce papers and he was hopeful they would get back together, per Radar. He then went on to purchase the house across the street from the home he formerly shared with Kim so he could be close to the kids, per TMZ.

Lately, West seems to have come to terms with Kim's decision. As Kim's romance with comedian Pete Davidson continues to heat up, West has been getting hot and heavy with Julia Fox, whom he reportedly gave "an entire hotel suite full of clothes" on their second date. As West moves on from Kim, he has become less and less complimentary of their relationship and more outspoken about their problems.

West's newest song, "Eazy," delved into his struggles co-parenting with Kim and why he believes he would be better off raising their four kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — on his own.