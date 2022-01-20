The One Kanye West Lyric That Was Supposedly Too Much For Kim Kardashian
Ever since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce last year, her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West has been a thorn in her side. During a shocking interview with Charlamagne tha God, West declared that he had yet to see any divorce papers and he was hopeful they would get back together, per Radar. He then went on to purchase the house across the street from the home he formerly shared with Kim so he could be close to the kids, per TMZ.
Lately, West seems to have come to terms with Kim's decision. As Kim's romance with comedian Pete Davidson continues to heat up, West has been getting hot and heavy with Julia Fox, whom he reportedly gave "an entire hotel suite full of clothes" on their second date. As West moves on from Kim, he has become less and less complimentary of their relationship and more outspoken about their problems.
West's newest song, "Eazy," delved into his struggles co-parenting with Kim and why he believes he would be better off raising their four kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — on his own.
Kanye West's lyrics were a 'low blow' to Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian was reportedly deeply hurt by Kanye West's recently released track "Eazy," which called her parenting style into question. "I got love for the nannies, but real family is better," West says in the song. "The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit." According to sources close to the family, Kim did not take kindly to the lyrics. "It was a low blow for him to start knocking her for having nannies," an insider told People. "A lot of her friends don't think it was right either."
It's no secret that Kim has help — anyone who's seen "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" could tell you that. In her defense, she has four kids, helms a reality show, and runs multiple businesses. "Of course she has nannies," the source added. "She's juggling her career, her dating life." Kim was especially hurt by West's decision to share private information about their relationship with his fans. "She believes that's the one thing that's sacred," they said.
West also took the opportunity to diss Pete Davidson, saying, "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**." But Davidson is letting it all roll off his back. In fact, he's even kind of enjoying the attention. "Pete thinks it's totally hilarious," a source told Page Six. "Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it."