Julia Fox Dishes On Drake Dating Rumors

Speaking her truth! Julia Fox is back in the headlines but this time to squash any misconceptions regarding her previous relationship with Drake.

Unless you have been under a rock, you definitely know that Fox, an actor and model, has been spotted around town in a whirlwind romance with Kanye "Ye" West. The two began sparking rumors earlier this year when they were spotted going on a date in January while in New York City. The two had previously met in Miami over New Year's Eve, but Ye decided to make their relationship public by their second date with Ye directing a photoshoot for Fox and surprising her with a hotel suite full of clothing. From there, the two didn't stop and went public at Paris Fashion Week in matching denim ensembles.

While Fox and Ye seem to be head over heels for one another, fans couldn't help but wonder if this was Ye's way to get back at his ex, Kim Kardashian, who is reportedly dating Pete Davidson. Not only that, with a little digging, fans found out that one of Fox's alleged exes is one of Ye's biggest enemies — Drake. Now, Fox is opening up about her past relationship and letting fans know whether her and Ye are really as in love as they seem or if this is a situationship to get back at their exes.