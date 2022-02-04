Lawyer Explains Why Kimye's Public Feud Over North's TikTok Could Backfire - Exclusive
Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's divorce war just took another nasty turn. This time, Kim and Ye are sparring over their daughter North West's social media habits. North, who turned 8 last June, has amassed over 5.6 million followers on the TikTok account she shares with her mom. While Kim can be seen having a blast with her daughter in some of North's goofy videos, her father Ye has some strong opinions about what Kim is allowing North to do on the internet.
"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" Ye urged on Instagram on February 4, sharing a screenshot of one of North's TikTok videos. Kim then fired back a scathing statement about Ye's wishes to keep North offline. "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kim wrote in an Instagram Story slide, adding that she allows North to be a content creator with adult supervision because it brings her "happiness." She also told her ex he "can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."
As Kim and Ye's unfriendly divorce continues, it's clear their four children will be a major point of contention moving forward in their split. Kanye's outburst at Kim over North may lead to a slippery slope in their court proceedings, according to a legal expert.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may lose legal credibility
Austin-based family law attorney Holly Davis of powerhouse family law firm Kirker Davis exclusively shared her thoughts with Nicki Swift about Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian's feud over their daughter North West's TikTok. "If I was their attorney, I would say they need to drop the little things and focus on the big things," Davis offered.
On Kim and Ye's petty back-and-forth on social media, Davis said their public feuding could lead the two to "lose credibility" in court. "Courts and judges get drama fatigue," she explained. "When you go back and forth so publicly, it doesn't help your custody case, and you might get lumped into the bad behavior of the other person." Essentially, the courts are trying to side with "reasonable" individuals, not ones who "fight over petty things."
As for Kanye's intentions to intervene on North's TikTok presence, Davis said there aren't legal grounds to do so, unless the 8-year-old is doing something dangerous or accessing inappropriate content on the platform, in which case court-ordered controls could be put in place. Davis also offered that Ye could get a restraining order if he alleges abuse on Kim's end, but the lawyer thinks this particular situation won't escalate beyond the online drama. On the other hand, Davis said Kim's best legal option to put an end to the online war is to "ignore" Ye's attacks and "disengage."
So, what's the ultimate solution here? "Everyone should take this off of social media," Davis urged.