Lawyer Explains Why Kimye's Public Feud Over North's TikTok Could Backfire - Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's divorce war just took another nasty turn. This time, Kim and Ye are sparring over their daughter North West's social media habits. North, who turned 8 last June, has amassed over 5.6 million followers on the TikTok account she shares with her mom. While Kim can be seen having a blast with her daughter in some of North's goofy videos, her father Ye has some strong opinions about what Kim is allowing North to do on the internet.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" Ye urged on Instagram on February 4, sharing a screenshot of one of North's TikTok videos. Kim then fired back a scathing statement about Ye's wishes to keep North offline. "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kim wrote in an Instagram Story slide, adding that she allows North to be a content creator with adult supervision because it brings her "happiness." She also told her ex he "can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."

As Kim and Ye's unfriendly divorce continues, it's clear their four children will be a major point of contention moving forward in their split. Kanye's outburst at Kim over North may lead to a slippery slope in their court proceedings, according to a legal expert.