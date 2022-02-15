Julia Fox Literally Walks Off Her Split With Kanye West
Julia Fox and Kanye "Ye" West's "instant connection," as Fox described it to Interview, is no more. Fox sparked rumors that she and Ye had split after she deleted photos of him from her Instagram feed earlier this month, per People. The "Uncut Gems" actor also unfollowed Kardashian fan accounts, which made many speculate about her and the "Praise God" rapper's relationship. At the time, she cautioned that her culling some pics from her social media account did not mean that they were over. In January, Fox told Interview that Ye's "energy was so fun to be around," yet in her podcast "Forbidden Fruits", she admitted that she wasn't crazy about "all of this attention" that came with dating the hip-hop star.
However, In Touch confirmed the rumors when they revealed a rep's statement. "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," the statement read. The breakup announcement came the day before Ye's very public declaration of affection for Kim on Valentine's Day. He wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post that he has "FAITH" that he and Kim will reunite. He continued (via Us Weekly), "SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES." He also seemingly delivered a truck full of flowers to his ex-wife on February 14, per Page Six.
As for Fox, she's strutting her stuff on a New York runway without a care in the world. Ye who?
Julia Fox opened LaQuan Smith's NY Fashion Week show
Julia Fox oozed self-confidence when she opened the show for LaQuan Smith at New York Fashion Week (pictured above). The actor wore a form-fitting black dress with cutouts that revealed her cleavage. She showcased her face by tying her hair back into a bun and accessorizing with silver jewelry. The actor walked for the designer's autumn/winter 2022 show on Valentine's Day, seemingly unperturbed by her split from Kanye West.
Smith praised Fox in an interview with Women's Wear Daily, calling her "my girl from Day One." He continued, "Julia has been so supportive of me from my early days. She always comes to me for a nasty catsuit for a night out on the town and it just felt kind of pressy and gaggy and I was like, 'Let's just do it.' It's not far-fetched." He added that people expect "a gag kind of moment, a little excitement" from his shows. He realized that "now is the perfect time" for Fox to do the runway and threw caution to the wind. As he put it, "Let's just throw her in there. She looks incredible, and ... I just want to have fun with it."
Of course, there was just a little bit of drama at the fashion event. The Guardian reports that the show started over an hour late. However, when Fox made her debut, the outlet reports that there was a "hush across the audience." Slay, queen!