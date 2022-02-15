Julia Fox Literally Walks Off Her Split With Kanye West

Julia Fox and Kanye "Ye" West's "instant connection," as Fox described it to Interview, is no more. Fox sparked rumors that she and Ye had split after she deleted photos of him from her Instagram feed earlier this month, per People. The "Uncut Gems" actor also unfollowed Kardashian fan accounts, which made many speculate about her and the "Praise God" rapper's relationship. At the time, she cautioned that her culling some pics from her social media account did not mean that they were over. In January, Fox told Interview that Ye's "energy was so fun to be around," yet in her podcast "Forbidden Fruits", she admitted that she wasn't crazy about "all of this attention" that came with dating the hip-hop star.

However, In Touch confirmed the rumors when they revealed a rep's statement. "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," the statement read. The breakup announcement came the day before Ye's very public declaration of affection for Kim on Valentine's Day. He wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post that he has "FAITH" that he and Kim will reunite. He continued (via Us Weekly), "SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES." He also seemingly delivered a truck full of flowers to his ex-wife on February 14, per Page Six.

As for Fox, she's strutting her stuff on a New York runway without a care in the world. Ye who?