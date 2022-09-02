Kanye West Isn't Finished Broadcasting His Co-Parenting Woes With Kim Kardashian

Kanye "Ye" West's latest social media storm has not yet run its course, as it turns out. After days of posting Instagram rants attacking everyone from Kim Kardashian, to her mother Kris Jenner, to her recent ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, the rapper returned to Instagram on September 2 with more screenshots.

Most social users are familiar with Ye's Instagram patterns by now. First, he'll upload a series of off-color or even threatening Instagram posts — including screenshots of private texts between himself and his ex-wife, complaints about her parenting, and "jokes" threatening to kill her then-boyfriend Davidson. Most recently, Ye posted a series of since-deleted Instagram rants (via the Daily Beast), in which he complained that he had no say in where his kids go to school, accused Jenner of making her daughters do Playboy for money, and dared Hillary Clinton and Mark Zuckerberg to ban him from the platform (for reasons that remain unclear). He also seemed to make vague accusations of racism, posting a screen grab of texts reading, "Y'all don't have so so over my Black children and where they go to school. They will do not playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me."

But there's more.