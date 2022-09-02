Kanye West Isn't Finished Broadcasting His Co-Parenting Woes With Kim Kardashian
Kanye "Ye" West's latest social media storm has not yet run its course, as it turns out. After days of posting Instagram rants attacking everyone from Kim Kardashian, to her mother Kris Jenner, to her recent ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, the rapper returned to Instagram on September 2 with more screenshots.
Most social users are familiar with Ye's Instagram patterns by now. First, he'll upload a series of off-color or even threatening Instagram posts — including screenshots of private texts between himself and his ex-wife, complaints about her parenting, and "jokes" threatening to kill her then-boyfriend Davidson. Most recently, Ye posted a series of since-deleted Instagram rants (via the Daily Beast), in which he complained that he had no say in where his kids go to school, accused Jenner of making her daughters do Playboy for money, and dared Hillary Clinton and Mark Zuckerberg to ban him from the platform (for reasons that remain unclear). He also seemed to make vague accusations of racism, posting a screen grab of texts reading, "Y'all don't have so so over my Black children and where they go to school. They will do not playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me."
But there's more.
Ye suggests his kids split time between his school and their regular school
After deleting his most recent series of Instagram posts (via Page Six) complaining about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family, Kanye "Ye" West is back on the platform with more screenshots of private texts. Clearly, he is not giving up on where his four kids go to school. "Idea," Ye's text message, presumably to Kardashian, reads in the screenshot. "Kids two days at Donda and three at Sierra Canyon." Alternatively, Ye suggests in the texts, they could do three days at Donda and two at Sierra Canyon. This would include field trips to "educational places." He captioned the post, "This is co-parenting."
Donda, by the way, refers to Donda Academy, Ye's private primary school in Ventura County, California. Is the academy legit? The Simi Valley Acorn isn't sure, as the only publicly available information about the school beyond its own website. That said, Ye did post a photo to his Instagram showing several children in what appears to be a classroom (even if there is literally nothing on the walls, which is odd for an elementary school). He captioned the photo, "The Doves first day at Donda praise God."
Notably, we can't see any of Ye's own four children in the photo.