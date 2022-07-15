How Kanye West Made His Triumphant Return To Instagram

Kanye "Ye" West's Instagram page has historically served as his platform for call-outs and drama. As Buzzfeed News recounts, Ye went on a tirade against Kim Kardashian's new man, Pete Davidson, in early 2022. Following Ye's constant stream of attack posts, which sparked online abuse from the rapper's fans, Davidson made the decision to delete his Instagram account.

Notably, Ye also lost access to his. Rolling Stone reported that Instagram had issued a 24-hour ban against Ye, citing his violation of their policies on bullying, harassment, and hate speech. Beyond his comments toward Davidson, Ye also directed a slur at Trevor Noah, who called out the "Donda" hitmaker's cyberbullying behavior on "The Daily Show." The rapper was prevented from posting pictures or comments, as well as sending DMs, for an entire day.

Although full access to his account was restored in March, Ye has remained fairly silent. Just recently, however, Ye formally returned to the platform and issued another shout-out... but this time, it wasn't directed at "Skete."