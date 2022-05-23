Kanye West Just Broke His Instagram Silence For An Unexpected Reason

Kanye "Ye" West has returned to Instagram after a weeks-long silence. ICYMI, earlier in 2022, we saw Ye feuding with Pete Davidson, primarily because of the comic's new relationship with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. Over and over again, the rapper made it pretty clear that he was not happy with Kim's new relationship and resorted to launching an Instagram attack on the "Saturday Night Live" star.

However, Ye took things too far after sharing a now-deleted Instagram post where, according to Insider, he directed the racial slur "Kumbaya" at Trevor Noah after the comedian accused him of harassing Kim during a segment of his show. But this only landed Ye in hot water as he was suspended from the platform by its parent company, Meta, for 24 hours. Per Variety, the rapper was suspended on grounds of violating Instagram's harrassment policy.

Ye's temporary Instagram suspension ultimately turned out to be for the best as the rapper eventually agreed to leave Kim alone. "For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he's not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better," a source cofirmed to Page Six in April 2022. True to his words, Ye has since stayed away from posting on Instagram — that is, until now.