Kanye West Goes Too Far With Attack On Trevor Noah

Ever since Kim Kardashian went public with her romance with Pete Davidson in October 2021, Kanye "Ye" West has taken to his Instagram account to make his feelings about the matter well known. Ye has dissed Davidson so much that it's been hard to keep track of all the times the rapper has called the "Saturday Night Live" star "Skete" or had something to say about his appearance and character. If that weren't enough, Ye has also sent disturbing messages to Davidson, not-so-subtly threatening Davidson on his song "Eazy."

After staying quiet for months, Davidson reportedly had enough of the harassment and reached out to Ye in a series of scathing text messages. "I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet," Davidson wrote to Ye, per BuzzFeed News, adding, "Grow the f*** up." When Ye asked where Davidson was, the "SNL" star savagely responded, "In bed with your wife."

And while Davidson is thankfully finding some humor in the situation, if there's one person who probably isn't laughing right now, it's "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah. That's because after Noah publicly questioned West's controversial behavior, the rapper responded with an attack that has everyone saying he went too far.