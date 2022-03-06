Inside Sources Confirm Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian's Feelings Toward Kanye West

There is no denying that the Kimye (Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian) divorce has been messy. From going in on Kim's new beau Pete Davidson on social media to verbally attacking the extended Kardashian family members, Ye isn't winning any popularity contests right now. In fact, a recent Nicki Swift survey revealed that over 50% of readers have lost respect for the rapper. Despite his behavior, Kim has kept her cool around the whole thing.

In December 2021, People reported that an insider told the magazine that Kim is trying to "be respectful" around the whole situation. "She knows it's difficult for Kanye to deal with," the source said "She isn't surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him," the insider added. Still, Kim is with Davidson now, while Ye briefly dated and split from Julia Fox and recently was spotted with Chaney Jones.

So now that Davidson and Kim have to face the divorce drama together, they've been keeping mum about how it's affecting them. But that isn't stopping insiders from coming forward to give insight into how they're supposedly handling it.