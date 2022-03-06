Inside Sources Confirm Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian's Feelings Toward Kanye West
There is no denying that the Kimye (Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian) divorce has been messy. From going in on Kim's new beau Pete Davidson on social media to verbally attacking the extended Kardashian family members, Ye isn't winning any popularity contests right now. In fact, a recent Nicki Swift survey revealed that over 50% of readers have lost respect for the rapper. Despite his behavior, Kim has kept her cool around the whole thing.
In December 2021, People reported that an insider told the magazine that Kim is trying to "be respectful" around the whole situation. "She knows it's difficult for Kanye to deal with," the source said "She isn't surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him," the insider added. Still, Kim is with Davidson now, while Ye briefly dated and split from Julia Fox and recently was spotted with Chaney Jones.
So now that Davidson and Kim have to face the divorce drama together, they've been keeping mum about how it's affecting them. But that isn't stopping insiders from coming forward to give insight into how they're supposedly handling it.
Pete Davidson isn't intimidated by Ye's revenge song
On March 2, Kanye "Ye" West released the music video for his new song "Eazy," which holds nothing back in expressing how the rapper feels about Pete Davidson. In fact, in the video itself, Ye goes so far as to kidnap and then murder a claymation Davidson lookalike. Former deputy district attorney for Los Angeles County-turned-YouTuber Emily Baker told the Los Angeles Times, "The video itself without context I probably would have chalked up to artistic expression and hyperbole." However, Baker added that the video could potentially hurt Ye in the future in respect to court proceedings.
But Davidson? He couldn't care less about Ye's revenge song. An insider told ET that Davidson thinks the whole video is "hysterical," and he is even nearly "flattered" by it because "it is so ridiculous." The source then explained Davidson "is not threatened by Kanye in any way, shape or form." What's more, the source told the outlet that the drama Ye is creating is actually bringing Davidson and Kim Kardashian closer together, noting that the comedian has been a huge "support system" for his girlfriend.
As for Kim, a source told People that the reality star is "furious" and thinks the video is "way too violent." The insider claimed, "She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this." Not only that, but she's "completely over" the drama and just "wants it to stop. It looks like Ye's behavior is giving him the opposite kind of reaction that he wanted from all sides.