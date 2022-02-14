Kanye West May Have Finally Gone Too Far In Feud With Pete Davidson

Just when fans thought he couldn't get any more outspoken, Kanye "Ye" West has turned his Instagram account into his personal burn book. Ahead of the release of his album "Donda 2," Ye has vowed to take control of his narrative online by posting what seems like whatever is on his mind — and lately, it's his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Kim and Davidson have been publicly dating since October 2021, the same month the two shared an onscreen kiss during Kim's hosting stint on Davidson's "Saturday Night Live," according to Us Weekly. The unlikely couple got serious pretty quickly, with a source telling the outlet, "Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way," the source said. "Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go."

Ye hasn't been shy about his objection to Davidson as his former wife's rebound, going so far as to call out Davidson on his new song "Eazy," rapping, "God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**." In a new, fiery Instagram rant, most of which was deleted within 24 hours, Ye added fuel to the feud with his ex's new man by crossing several lines with Davidson.