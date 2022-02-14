Kanye West May Have Finally Gone Too Far In Feud With Pete Davidson
Just when fans thought he couldn't get any more outspoken, Kanye "Ye" West has turned his Instagram account into his personal burn book. Ahead of the release of his album "Donda 2," Ye has vowed to take control of his narrative online by posting what seems like whatever is on his mind — and lately, it's his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
Kim and Davidson have been publicly dating since October 2021, the same month the two shared an onscreen kiss during Kim's hosting stint on Davidson's "Saturday Night Live," according to Us Weekly. The unlikely couple got serious pretty quickly, with a source telling the outlet, "Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way," the source said. "Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go."
Ye hasn't been shy about his objection to Davidson as his former wife's rebound, going so far as to call out Davidson on his new song "Eazy," rapping, "God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**." In a new, fiery Instagram rant, most of which was deleted within 24 hours, Ye added fuel to the feud with his ex's new man by crossing several lines with Davidson.
Kanye 'Ye' West doesn't want Pete Davidson near his kids
Kanye "Ye" West went in on his ex Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davdison, in a series of unfiltered Instagram posts, TMZ reports. The multi-post rant was so bizarre, Ye himself took a selfie to confirm he had not been hacked and the attack on Davidson was indeed his doing. The outlet shared screenshots of Ye's unkind words for Davidson. "LOOK AT THIS D***HEAD I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON'S EX BOYFRIEND," Ye wrote under a pap photo of Kim with Davidson, who has a tattoo of Clinton on his arm. Ye also reposted an unsourced rumor alleging that Davidson sent intimate photos of himself with former flame Ariana Grande to the late rapper Mac Miller, Grande's ex.
Ye seemingly exposed a text message from Davidson by posting a screenshot of the comedian seemingly trying to make peace. "I'd never get [in the] way of your children," the screenshot reads, via PopCrave. PD supposedly says Ye and Kim's family isn't his business, writing, "I do hope [one] day I can meet them and we [can] all be friends." Ye shut down Davidson's olive branch, captioning his post, "NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN." Sounds like Ye is not budging when it comes to his family.