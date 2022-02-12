Kanye West Just Sent A Disturbing Message To Pete Davidson

Kanye "Ye" West appears to be having a hard time moving on from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. TMZ reported in January about Ye's (false) claim that Kim wouldn't let him attend their daughter Chicago's birthday party. The clothing designer took to social media, saying, "Won't nobody give me the address to my daughter's birthday party right now." But Ye is in the headlines again for sending another disturbing message to Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson. In January, Ye appeared to threaten Davidson in a song, rapping, "God saved me from that crash, Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**."

But even worse, after the rapper's January threat-by-song to Davidson, TMZ broke the news that Ye was spreading a rumor that the "Saturday Night Live" comedian had AIDS. But all of the weird drama Ye created appears to be strengthening Kim and Davidson's bond. A source close to the situation told Page Six that Ye's efforts are "actually bringing Pete and Kim closer together." A source close to Kim revealed to Page Six, "She is worried about how all of these things that are being played out so publicly on Kanye's end will affect their kids in the future and feels that any issues should be resolved privately." Ye didn't get the memo on dialing down the drama because the rapper just threw more shade at Davidson.