Kanye West Might Have To Try Harder If He Wants To Scare Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson is caught in Kanye West's crossfire as the rapper's divorce war with estranged wife Kim Kardashian wages on. West completely blasted Kardashian on his song with The Game, "Eazy," in which he took shots at their divorce and her parenting of their four children. "When you give 'em everything, they only want more / Boujee and unruly, y'all need to do some chores / Rich-a** kids, this ain't yo' mama house," he raps, per Genius.

West and Kardashian's contention over their children came to a head when the Yeezy creator claimed he wasn't allowed to his daughter Chicago's fourth birthday celebration, TMZ reported. "Won't nobody give me the address to my daughter's birthday party right now," West alleged in an Instagram video obtained by the outlet. "That's going to imprint on her mind that I wasn't there for her." It was reported West later made it to the family party, but it's clear the "Donda" hitmaker's harsh feelings still linger.

West didn't stop at Kardashian's mothering in his diss track; the rapper also called out her new boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson. "God saved me from that crash," West raps, seemingly about his 2002 car crash, "Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**." To the average person, a threat coming from one of music's biggest names may be a scary thought. However, West might have to try harder if he wants to scare Davidson.