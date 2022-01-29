Kanye West's Reputation Seems To Have Taken A Tumble

Kanye West has been quite vocal about his split from Kim Kardashian. In one of his newest tracks, the rapper threatened his ex's current boyfriend, Pete Davidson. "God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass," reads a line from his song "Eazy."

And West seemingly isn't done with the SKIMS founder. According to a Daily Mail report, West alleged that Kim has consistently refused to allow him inside her home. Responding to the allegations, sources close to the situation told the outlet Kim's quite resolved when it comes to her boundaries. "Despite the many false things he says in the interview, it's true that he was not allowed in when he showed up at the home recently," a source told the outlet. "And that's only because she has set boundaries around his ability to enter the home at any time he wants after several incidents." The insider added that Kim does not want any drama and wants to keep things private as they proceed with their divorce.

Amid all this relationship drama, West's reputation seems to have taken a tumble. The father of four seems to be having a trouble dealing with the split — and his fans aren't taking his behavior in stride.