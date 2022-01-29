Kanye West's Reputation Seems To Have Taken A Tumble
Kanye West has been quite vocal about his split from Kim Kardashian. In one of his newest tracks, the rapper threatened his ex's current boyfriend, Pete Davidson. "God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass," reads a line from his song "Eazy."
And West seemingly isn't done with the SKIMS founder. According to a Daily Mail report, West alleged that Kim has consistently refused to allow him inside her home. Responding to the allegations, sources close to the situation told the outlet Kim's quite resolved when it comes to her boundaries. "Despite the many false things he says in the interview, it's true that he was not allowed in when he showed up at the home recently," a source told the outlet. "And that's only because she has set boundaries around his ability to enter the home at any time he wants after several incidents." The insider added that Kim does not want any drama and wants to keep things private as they proceed with their divorce.
Amid all this relationship drama, West's reputation seems to have taken a tumble. The father of four seems to be having a trouble dealing with the split — and his fans aren't taking his behavior in stride.
Fans are losing respect for Kanye West
Kanye West may have things to say about his relationship with Kim Kardashian, but the drama surrounding the split certainly hasn't garnered the rapper any support. A Nicki Swift survey revealed what fans think about their favorite stars' reputations, and West didn't fare too well.
Of the 569 readers surveyed, 52.55% of respondents claim they have lost respect for West. But the rapper might disagree. According to People, West revealed that people could not take his words at face value during an interview with W Magazine in 2013. "You should only believe about 90 percent of what I say. As a matter of fact, don't even believe anything that I'm saying at all. I could be completely f****** with you, and the world, the entire time," he said.
West wasn't alone on the list, though, as numerous celebrities have taken a hit in recent years. Of Nicki Swift's respondents, 22.32% claim they are losing respect for DaBaby, followed by Jamie Lynn Spears at 16.52% and Tory Lanez at 8.61%.