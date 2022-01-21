The Exit Plan Jamie Lynn Spears Claims She Offered To Britney Amid Her Conservatorship Battle

Jamie Lynn Spears is doing a press tour promoting her book, "Things I Should Have Said," and is discussing her side of the story involving sister Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship, which finally ended in November 2021. Jamie Lynn's claims have sparked a very public back-and-forth between the former "Zoey 101" star and her legendary sister.

On January 18, Jamie Lynn went on the infamous "Call Her Daddy" podcast to reveal the latest claim about her involvement in Britney's life during her conservatorship. "I gave her the number of judges. I talked to her lawyer on the phone, which blew up in my face and everybody turned against me. Because I guess maybe that lawyer wasn't gonna get a paycheck if he didn't have a job," Jamie Lynn said of her attempts to help Britney. "I spoke with her lawyer and I told him a lot of s***, and it went nowhere."

Previously, Jamie Lynn posted an Instagram statement acknowledging Britney and claiming that her book "is not about her." "I can't help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister," Jamie Lynn said. That didn't sit right with Britney, so she retorted back with a now-deleted statement. "Jamie Lynn ... congrats babe! You've stooped to a whole new level of LOW," Britney wrote (via Pop Base).

Jamie Lynn also dropped a huge bomb during her "Call Her Daddy" interview, alleging that Britney did not actually do everything in her power to leave her conservatorship.