The Exit Plan Jamie Lynn Spears Claims She Offered To Britney Amid Her Conservatorship Battle
Jamie Lynn Spears is doing a press tour promoting her book, "Things I Should Have Said," and is discussing her side of the story involving sister Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship, which finally ended in November 2021. Jamie Lynn's claims have sparked a very public back-and-forth between the former "Zoey 101" star and her legendary sister.
On January 18, Jamie Lynn went on the infamous "Call Her Daddy" podcast to reveal the latest claim about her involvement in Britney's life during her conservatorship. "I gave her the number of judges. I talked to her lawyer on the phone, which blew up in my face and everybody turned against me. Because I guess maybe that lawyer wasn't gonna get a paycheck if he didn't have a job," Jamie Lynn said of her attempts to help Britney. "I spoke with her lawyer and I told him a lot of s***, and it went nowhere."
Previously, Jamie Lynn posted an Instagram statement acknowledging Britney and claiming that her book "is not about her." "I can't help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister," Jamie Lynn said. That didn't sit right with Britney, so she retorted back with a now-deleted statement. "Jamie Lynn ... congrats babe! You've stooped to a whole new level of LOW," Britney wrote (via Pop Base).
Jamie Lynn also dropped a huge bomb during her "Call Her Daddy" interview, alleging that Britney did not actually do everything in her power to leave her conservatorship.
Jamie Lynn Spears told Britney Spears to 'live out of state'
Jamie Lynn Spears is claiming that contrary to what her older sister, internationally beloved pop-star Britney Spears says, she did offer her a solution to end the cruel conservatorship earlier than it did. "I do know some judges and we did have some stuff looked into, and we told my sister many times [that] all she had to do was go live out of state for six months and the conservatorship will be absolved because she'll take residence in another state," Jamie Lynn said on part two of the podcast "Call Her Daddy."
However, as some fans pointed out on Twitter, Britney's conservatorship couldn't have ended even if she did leave California. In 2019, the sisters' father Jamie Spears — who was infamously in charge of the conservatorship — decided to expand the reach of Britney's conservatorship to also include Florida, Louisiana, and Hawaii, per The Blast.
After seeing Jamie's interview, Britney had some very important feelings to get off her chest and address. Britney took her thoughts to Instagram, calling Jamie a "selfish little brat," and gave her and their mom, Lynne Spears, a verbal lambasting of a lifetime. "I'm sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn't strong enough to do what should have been done ... slapped you and Mamma right across your f***ing faces." Britney also sent her little sister a cease-and-desist letter instructing her to stop "referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign," the letter read (via Fox News). "If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action."