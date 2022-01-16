The Feud Between Jamie Lynn And Britney Spears Just Escalated In A Big Way

Jamie Lynn Spears recently appeared on ABC News to discuss her memoir, but the conversation quickly turned towards Britney Spears and the "scary moments" that have kept them from being close. But Britney defended herself in a response to the interview on Twitter, saying, "The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time."

Jamie Lynn is now trying to reach out to Britney through her Instagram Story in order to patch up their relationship. On January 15, Jamie Lynn wrote, "Britney — Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform." Jamie Lynn added, "In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven't been there for you or that I'm making things up. I'm happy to share how many times I've reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you."

Considering Britney's recent attitude toward her sister, it is impossible to predict whether or not Britney will accept this peace offering. Now all fans can do is wait to see if Britney will clap back at Jamie Lynn's statement or take the olive branch.