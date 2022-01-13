Jamie Lynn Spears Opens Up About Her Scariest Incidents With Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears is opening up about her strained relationship with her pop star sister Britney Spears, and the conservatorship that held Britney from 2008 to 2021.

In a sit-down interview with ABC News on January 13, Jamie Lynn revealed details behind the Spears family drama, and how she feels about her sister today. "I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that," the former Nickelodeon star said before revealing how she attempted to help her older sister get out of her conservatorship years prior. "I've always been my sister's biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so."

Jamie Lynn's testimony comes as fans of the pop star attack her on social media, and Britney continues to distance herself from her family. "Britney has been deeply hurt by her family, and this isn't helping matters," a source told Page Six of Britney's feelings towards her sister speaking out. While Britney still awaits her "chance to tell her story," the star is reportedly "rolling her eyes" at what Jamie Lynn had to say about her conservatorship. Of the bombshells to come from Jamie Lynn's interview are allegations of some scary incidents between the Spears sisters.