Britney Spears Makes Her Feelings About Her Family Clear

Britney Spears took to her Instagram account on October 25 to let her fans once again know that she might not be on the best terms with her family, which include her father Jamie Spears, her mother Lynn Spears and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

After claiming that she doesn't want to be anyone's "Mother Theresa" anymore, she wrote, "This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I'm only 5'4" and I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is ??" We have a feeling this is just the beginning of Britney's confessions about her conservatorship and family life.

While Britney's older brother, Bryan Spears, has not seen his name in the headlines as much as the rest of the family, Page Six reported that Jamie Lynn was supposedly forced to change the title of her upcoming memoir because of the criticism she received from her sister's fans. She used the working title "I Must Confess," which as many fans can recall is a line from Britney's breakout hit "... Baby One More Time." This came after Britney called out Jamie Lynn for performing a remix of her songs — apparently without her blessing — back in 2017. As the fallout from her conservatorship continues, we wish Britney peace with her new life.