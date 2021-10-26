Britney Spears Makes Her Feelings About Her Family Clear
Britney Spears has made it pretty clear that she's been wanting to break free from the tight grip that her father, Jamie Spears, had on her life as her conservator for a long time now. During her heartbreaking court testimony in June, she opened up about the confines of having to constantly live under his thumb, both financially and emotionally. She said (via Variety), "I've been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back," while also adding that the conservatorship that she had been in since 2007 has felt "abusive."
Since then, a judge in Britney's case granted a request to remove her father from her conservatorship, according to Entertainment Weekly. And while Britney feels as though she can finally breathe again — as one of the first things she did after the motion was take flying lessons — it seems like she has a lot to get off her chest, too. In fact, the chart topper hinted that her family might want to brace themselves, as she doesn't plan to hold back on her true feelings for them. Here's why.
Britney Spears is about to hit the confession button one more time
Britney Spears took to her Instagram account on October 25 to let her fans once again know that she might not be on the best terms with her family, which include her father Jamie Spears, her mother Lynn Spears and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.
After claiming that she doesn't want to be anyone's "Mother Theresa" anymore, she wrote, "This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I'm only 5'4" and I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is ??" We have a feeling this is just the beginning of Britney's confessions about her conservatorship and family life.
While Britney's older brother, Bryan Spears, has not seen his name in the headlines as much as the rest of the family, Page Six reported that Jamie Lynn was supposedly forced to change the title of her upcoming memoir because of the criticism she received from her sister's fans. She used the working title "I Must Confess," which as many fans can recall is a line from Britney's breakout hit "... Baby One More Time." This came after Britney called out Jamie Lynn for performing a remix of her songs — apparently without her blessing — back in 2017. As the fallout from her conservatorship continues, we wish Britney peace with her new life.