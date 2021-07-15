How Britney Spears Claims Her Father Is Ruining Her Life

Britney Spears' conservatorship battle continues. In a court hearing last month, the 39-year-old pop star initially revealed some of the disturbing details of the conservatorship she's been under since 2008, which took fans and fellow celebrities by surprise. The "Baby One More Time" singer appeared by phone and gave a heartfelt speech pleading with the judge to end her conservatorship. In 2019, her father Jamie Spears stepped down as her sole conservator, but remained in control of her finances, per USA Today. However, Jodi Montgomery was appointed by the court to replace him, and she still had control over her security, visitors, and medical treatment.

Among the bombshell revelations, the "Toxic" singer told the judge she has an IUD that she is not allowed to remove, despite her desire to have more children. She was also forced to tour against her will, and couldn't even repaint the color of her kitchen cabinets, per BBC. "I feel ganged up on, I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone," Spears said (via NPR). "And I'm tired of feeling alone."

The June hearing ended without a resolution and the judge told the "Circus" singer that she'd have to file a formal petition to end the conservatorship. The mom of two appeared in court again via phone on July 14 and revealed even more harrowing details about what her life has been like under her father's control over the last 13 years.