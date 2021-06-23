New Details On Britney Spears Conservatorship Reveal Her True Feelings

Britney Spears may have kept relatively silent about her conservatorship, but in 2016, the singer expressed how "oppressive" it has been for her. In confidential court documents obtained by The New York Times, a probate investigator shared how Britney's father Jamie Spears had control over not only who she dated, but how she designed her home.

Despite earning millions from her Las Vegas residency in 2014, the singer alleged she was only allowed $2,000 per week, which she could only spend with her father's permission. Jamie, however, was granted 1.5% of gross revenues from her sold-out Las Vegas shows and now earns approximately $16,000 per month as her legal conservator, according to The Times.

The publication, which has been highly invested in Britney's conservatorship, even co-produced the documentary "Framing Britney Spears" earlier this year. The 74-minute special presented her intense relationship with the media and her father, who was appointed as her sole conservator in 2008 following a public breakdown. Similar to a guardianship, a conservator makes financial and health-based decisions for people who are incapable of doing so ... usually for the elderly and mentally vulnerable.

But five years ago, Spears showed her strong sense of self as she told a court investigator how she's "sick of being taken advantage of."