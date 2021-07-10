What's Really Going On With Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir Controversy

Jamie Lynn Spears has been a hot topic of conversation recently due to her involvement (or lack thereof) in sister Britney Spears' conservatorship — and it looks like the attention is not letting up anytime soon.

Britney's conservatorship has been hotly debated amongst fans for years now, with the #FreeBritney movement stronger than it has ever been before. Things only became more intense when Britney herself spoke up in court, asking for her conservatorship to end and detailing disturbing details about the control she has been under for more than a decade. Fans were curious how Jamie Lynn, Britney's only sister and close family member, felt about the conservatorship. Jamie Lynn has since made it clear that, while she supports Britney, she does not have much of a say in her conservatorship, nor does she necessarily want to.

Then, in a slightly bizarre turn of events, the alleged title for Jamie Lynn's memoir dropped, and the nod to Britney is not so subtle: "I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out" (via Page Six). Naturally, fans were confused about the title, which plays off of one of Britney's biggest hits, "...Baby One More Time." Why would Jamie Lynn use a direct link to Britney in the title of her memoir if she was trying to maintain distance from her sister and the whole conservatorship situation? Well, as it turns out, the whole situation may be a big misunderstanding — keep reading to learn the truth about the memoir controversy.