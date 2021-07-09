Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir Title Steals A Line From A Famous Britney Spears Song

Page Six announced on July 9 that Jamie Lynn Spears' 256-page memoir about finding her own identity amidst pop superstar-big sister Britney Spears' fame, will be titled "I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out." Clearly, this is a cheeky nod to Britney's 1998 career-making single, "...Baby One More Time."

Jamie Lynn, best-known career-wise for starring on the Nickelodeon series "Zoey 101," will open up what it was like as a young teen forging her own path as a child actor, and per Page Six, as a country singer in adulthood. The book will be released on January 18, 2022, per Us Magazine, and the publisher's official description reads (via Page Six), "She shares never-before-heard stories that are at times funny, inspiring, messy and uncomfortable. Like having her mom's credit card declined at Limited Too when her sister was on the radio. How it feels to have inspired '16 and Pregnant' with her own life story. Why her daughter's ATV accident caused her to reevaluate and redirect her life. And why her family is just like any other family."

According to Page Six, the book's original title was "Southern Roots," a reference to the Spears' home state of Louisiana, but Jamie Lynn has since changed it. A Britney lyric will, after all, always be catchier.