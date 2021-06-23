Jamie Lynn Spears Is Getting Called Out By Fans. Here's Why.

Britney Spears appeared in court on June 23 to speak to a judge about the conservatorship she's been under since 2008. She delivered an impassioned speech comparing the way she was forced to work against her wishes with the work of people who are being sex trafficked, per Variety.

In her testimony, Spears said, "The people who did this to me should not be able to walk away so easily. To recap: I was on tour in 2018. I was forced to: my management said if I don't do this tour, I will have to find an attorney. My own management could sue me if I didn't follow through with the tour. He handed me a sheet of paper as I got off the stage in Vegas and said I had to sign it. It was very threatening and scary. And with the conservatorship, I couldn't even get my own attorney. So out of fear, I went ahead and I did the work."

She went on to say she was forced into the next Vegas residency (that was canceled), even though she made it clear she was exhausted. Spears detailed how she was forced off her regular meds, put on lithium against her will, and forced into a $60,000-per-month rehab by her father (via Variety). She said, "I just want my life back. And it's been 13 years. And it's enough. It's been a long time since I've owned my money."

So why are her fans going after her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears? Find out when you keep reading.