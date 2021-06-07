Britney Spears Pens Warning About Snakes Ahead Of Conservatorship Hearing
Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, since her mental health concerns in 2008. She has rarely commented publicly on it, but last year, she made it known that she didn't want her father in charge of her conservatorship anymore and challenged him in court. Her attorney revealed that Britney is afraid of her father, per BBC. In a hearing in November 2020, Britney's attorney revealed that she and her father do not have a "viable working relationship" and they have not spoken in a "long while."
All of this has been happening while the "Free Britney" movement has been gaining steam. FreeBritney.net was launched in 2009 by people who question whether the conservatorship she's under is in her best interest. The site reads, "Her conservators decide whether or not she works, as she cannot enter into contracts for herself because she is legally not her own person. Britney Spears needs permission from her conservators to leave her house or spend any of her own money."
On top of all of that, the documentary "Framing Britney Spears" has been streaming on Hulu since February and points out all the ways Britney was plagued by the paparazzi and how she hardly stood a chance against all that attention. Now, she's finally going to get her chance to speak at a hearing regarding her conservatorship on June 23, per The New York Times. That's why the Instagram post she shared June 7 is so interesting.
Is she the snake or is she fighting snakes?
On June 7, Britney Spears posted a series of pictures of herself in a neon green snake-print catsuit on Instagram and captioned it, "Held a snake at the @VMAs one time but decided to go ahead 20 years later and become the motherf*cking snake myself!!!! And since TRICKS ARE FOR KIDS you tricky little sh*ts ... who knows what color snake I will be tomorrow!!!!??? STAY SAFE folks and watch out for the (snake emojis)!!!!!"
Commenters on her post are understandably confused. One hopes she gets "out of her cage soon,"
The post is undeniably eyebrow-raising, but with the trial regarding her conservatorship just over two weeks away, it's not hard to surmise that the snakes she refers to could be the attorneys for her father or her father, Jamie Spears. Britney has been vocal about not wanting her father to return as the sole person in charge of her conservatorship. He's been a co-conservator since 2019 when he stepped aside to battle health problems, per People. At that time, Britney wanted a professional conservator named Jodi Montgomery to take over but the court denied her. On June 23, she will finally get her say.