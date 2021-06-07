Britney Spears Pens Warning About Snakes Ahead Of Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, since her mental health concerns in 2008. She has rarely commented publicly on it, but last year, she made it known that she didn't want her father in charge of her conservatorship anymore and challenged him in court. Her attorney revealed that Britney is afraid of her father, per BBC. In a hearing in November 2020, Britney's attorney revealed that she and her father do not have a "viable working relationship" and they have not spoken in a "long while."

All of this has been happening while the "Free Britney" movement has been gaining steam. FreeBritney.net was launched in 2009 by people who question whether the conservatorship she's under is in her best interest. The site reads, "Her conservators decide whether or not she works, as she cannot enter into contracts for herself because she is legally not her own person. Britney Spears needs permission from her conservators to leave her house or spend any of her own money."

On top of all of that, the documentary "Framing Britney Spears" has been streaming on Hulu since February and points out all the ways Britney was plagued by the paparazzi and how she hardly stood a chance against all that attention. Now, she's finally going to get her chance to speak at a hearing regarding her conservatorship on June 23, per The New York Times. That's why the Instagram post she shared June 7 is so interesting.