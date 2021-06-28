Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence On Britney's Conservatorship. Here's What She Said

Since Britney Spears told the judge and the public that she wanted to end the conservatorship that has been in control of more or less her entire life for the past 13 years, the internet has been blowing up with support for the pop-culture icon. In particular, the activists and fans behind the #FreeBritney movement, who have been agitating for an end to the conservatorship for years, got some vindication.

In her 20-minute statement, Britney made several disturbing allegations against the people in charge of the conservatorship, notably her dad, Jamie Spears. She also said at one point, "I would honestly like to sue my family." She didn't mention her brother or her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, by name, but fans still weren't sure if she meant the whole family when she said this. Jamie Lynn in particular has been very quiet about her sister's life and the conservatorship, usually only saying that it was inappropriate for anyone to pry into the details of Britney's mental health.

Until finally, almost a week after the statement in court, Jamie Lynn finally addressed her sister Britney's conservatorship, as well as the public's reaction to it in a several-part Instagram Story.