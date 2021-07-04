What We Just Learned About Britney Spears' Family Being On Her Payroll

Britney Spears has a net worth of $60 million, according to Forbes, and while that number should be much higher, given the amount of money that she's earned over the course of her career, it's not surprising to know that she's helped support her family. In fact, shortly after she skyrocketed to fame, Britney purchased a mansion in Louisiana where her mom, Lynne Spears, still lives, according to Love Property. However, there is a big difference between voluntarily supporting your family and actually paying them a paycheck — and the latter seems to be the case for Britney.

According to a piece written by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino in The New Yorker, Spears family members, including the youngest sibling, Jamie Lynn Spears, and the eldest, Bryan Spears, have all benefited from a Britney-signed paycheck over the years. "Jamie, Lynne, and Spears's brother, Bryan, have all spent years on Spears's payroll, and, as friends who spoke with her at the time recalled, she was increasingly resentful of their efforts to influence her," Farrow and Tolentino wrote. As Us Weekly points out, it's unclear how much money Britney has paid her family over the past two decades.

